THE BEST PART OF FLORIDA NO LONGER BEING COMPETITIVE...:





When it comes to Cuba policy, "what you can expect under Biden is that empowering the Cuban people and empowering the Cuban private sector -- and the growing tech entrepreneurial sector -- is a priority," says Ricardo Herrero, executive director of the nonprofit Cuba Study Group. But with so much facing the incoming president, says Herrero, don't expect Cuba, generally, to be at the top of the list of things the Biden administration will tackle in the short term.





"It would be regrettable if the U.S. would completely cede the [information communications technology] market in Cuba to China," says Herrero.





Should Biden launch a meaningful effort to unthaw U.S. relations with Cuba (again), it could be a boon to U.S. tech. Just opening up travel by Americans to Cuba could increase demand for the sort of robust connectivity that American companies can help provide. (Your author has a distinct memory of being in a bar in Havana in 2015 among American tourists demanding to know why they couldn't use their AT&T equipped phones.)





Boosting Cuba's technological landscape, however modest so far, has already led to a hunger for cutting-edge tech among Cubans. "It used to be, someone would say to me, 'Do you have any kind of old flip phone, a Motorola, anything, that'd be great,'" says Kavulich of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council. "But then, Obama visited, and it became, 'Have you got that iPhone 10?'"