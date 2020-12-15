December 15, 2020
THAT WAS EASY:
Study finds viable pathways to "net-zero" U.S. emissions by 2050 (Ben Geman, 12/15/20, Axios)
While the options ultimately involve a range of technology mixes, the study finds common near-term -- and ambitious -- "priority actions" between now and 2030 that would help regardless of the ultimate trajectory.They include:50 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads and several million public charging stations nationwide.More than doubling the share of electric heat pumps in homes to reach around 23%, and tripling their use in commercial buildings.Huge growth in wind and solar-generating capacity, accompanied by a roughly 60% expansion of high-voltage transmission capacity.Begin building out a nationwide CO2 transportation and underground storage basins.Investing in a suite of less mature technologies that could be significantly scaled up after 2030, such as CO2 capture in a range of industries, hydrogen and synthetic fuel production from clean power sources, next-wave bioenergy crops, direct air capture and more.The bottom line: The 2050 target is achievable and affordable with "proactive policy and action," said Princeton University assistant professor Jesse Jenkins, a co-author of the study.Jenkins said that in the 2020s alone, it would save tens of thousands of lives and create at least a half-million new jobs.The study sees hundreds of thousands of premature deaths potentially being avoided over the next 30 years thanks to reductions in air pollution, including fine particulate matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 15, 2020 5:16 PM