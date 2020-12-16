December 16, 2020
THANKS, DONALD:
How Donald Trump Rescued The "Blob" (BLAISE MALLEY, 12/16/20, American Conservative)
Judging by his rhetoric, advisors, and now nominees, Biden's approach to national security places him at the center of current national discourse, sitting somewhere within the same space on the political spectrum as traditional, post-Cold War American Presidents.This positioning cannot be explained simply by ideology, which has rarely driven Biden's approach to politics. Throughout his long career, Biden has mostly moved with the party. When it comes to the use of force and global military engagement, Biden has also shifted with the political winds. He opposed the first Gulf war, aggressively advocated the NATO campaign in the Balkans in the early 1990s, supported George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq, and then, during the Obama years, reportedly became a voice of restraint in the Situation Room.Instead of focusing on ideology, core beliefs, or some overriding guiding principle to understand the incoming president's foreign policy, one should instead look to the man he will soon replace. Paradoxically, while Donald Trump's domestic policies helped pull Biden to the left, his foreign policy has given Biden reason to stay smack in the center.
As predicted, Donald's racism, Nationalism and Isolationism made America more pro-immigration, pro-police reform, pro-trade and pro-democracy promotion. He essentially gave us the sort of president we'd have had if Republ;ican primary voters had done their jobs.
