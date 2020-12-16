THANKS, DONALD:

Judging by his rhetoric, advisors, and now nominees, Biden's approach to national security places him at the center of current national discourse, sitting somewhere within the same space on the political spectrum as traditional, post-Cold War American Presidents.





This positioning cannot be explained simply by ideology, which has rarely driven Biden's approach to politics. Throughout his long career, Biden has mostly moved with the party. When it comes to the use of force and global military engagement, Biden has also shifted with the political winds. He opposed the first Gulf war, aggressively advocated the NATO campaign in the Balkans in the early 1990s, supported George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq, and then, during the Obama years, reportedly became a voice of restraint in the Situation Room.



