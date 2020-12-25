SORRY, SON, YOU WASTED THE ONE VOTE THAT MATTERED:

While Sasse has angered Trump's staunchest opponents for picking and choosing his battles and for refusing to vote for Biden or to convict Trump in his impeachment trial, the Nebraska senator has also managed to anger Trump loyalists for publicly criticizing Trump more than most elected Republicans have.





In August, Sasse called some of Trump's executive actions "unconstitutional slop," and Trump responded by tweeting: "RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he's got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again."





In an October conference call with constituents, one Nebraskan asked Sasse why he criticizes Trump so much. Sasse pointed to Trump's erratic response to the pandemic, as well as "the way he kisses dictators' butts. I mean, the way he ignores that the Uyghurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn't lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers. The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women."





Trump responded by calling Sasse a "liability to the Republican Party and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska" and suggested Nebraska Republicans "should find a new and more viable candidate."





Sasse, who had won his GOP primary in May by 50 points, ran ahead of Trump in the November general election.