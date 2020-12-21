December 21, 2020
SOMEONE DIDN'T GET THE "BLAME THE YELLOWS" MEMO:
Attorney General Barr breaks with Trump, says SolarWinds hack 'certainly appears to be the Russians' (Christina Wilkie, 12/21/20, CNBC)
Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the massive SolarWinds hack of U.S. government agencies "certainly appears to be" the work of Russia, contradicting President Donald Trump.By singling out Russia as the likely perpetrator of the cyber attack, Barr sided with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the rest of the national security establishment, but contradicted the president.
It's almost like Donald has outlived his usefulness to his henchmen.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 21, 2020 1:06 PM