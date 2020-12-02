SANCTIONS ARE WARFARE:

KENYON: The Trump administration says the sanctions are intended to deprive Tehran of the resources it uses to fund its, quote, "malign behavior" in the region. But even though the U.S. says it's not targeting medicines, Ayat Abedini, a doctor who works in the pharmaceutical sector in Tehran, says American sanctions are definitely one cause of some of the medical shortages. Abedini says because the government has reduced the legal import of medicines, a dangerous black market trade has grown up.





KENYON: "These limits on direct import," he says, "have brought about an increase in fake medicines." He says the squeeze on Iran's oil exports has left the government with less money to devote to health care. Meanwhile, Iranians are hoarding what medicines they do find, and imported medicines have grown scarce.





KENYON: "There are many examples, from diabetes to cancer medicines, where we have big limitations in importing them," he says. A health ministry official told the state news agency recently that Tehran is planning to lodge a complaint with the International Court of Justice over the sanctions. Analyst Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, professor of economics at Virginia Tech University, says the Biden administration could make an immediate difference if the new Treasury secretary simply eases up on the aggressive enforcement of sanctions, especially financial sanctions.





DJAVAD SALEHI-ISFAHANI: And that by itself would open up some opportunities for Iranians, especially to import medicine, something they need badly, which is not under sanctions right now, but because movement of funds between Iran and other countries is prohibited. Very few companies that sell this, either the equipment or the medicine, are willing to trade with Iran.



