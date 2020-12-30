December 30, 2020
QUITE THE CHANGE...:
How Biden's Respect for 53-year-old Dialogue Process Could Reshape US-Asia Policy (Ralph Jennings, December 30, 2020, Voice of America)
Biden's expected willingness to strengthen a U.S. role in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc will increase confidence among the Asian leaders that Washington will act predictably as a bulwark against China -- neither bowing to it nor over-provoking it -- as well as a potential source of trade deals, analysts say. [...]But Trump's hands-off approach to ASEAN, a 53-year-old process trusted around Southeast Asia, has given China an opening to influence those governments, said Carl Thayer, University of New South Wales emeritus professor.
...from a pro-Nork president who told Xi to crush the Hong Kong "riots" and that putting Muslims in concentration camps was beautiful.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 30, 2020 7:20 AM