



In the case of Swalwell, in 2012, Chinese nationalist Christine Fang approached Swalwell. It's been six years since the FBI approached Swalwell to tell him that Fang was suspected of being a spy. In his case, the Congressman cut off ties immediately and provided information about Fang to the FBI. President Donald Trump was elected the following year and his FBI never attempted to investigate Swalwell or raise public concerns.





That's not what happened with Page and Erickson.





"Just to emphasize, Carter Page was warned that he was being targeted by Russian intelligence," Rangappa tweeted. "So was the Trump campaign. And Senator Ron Johnson. NONE of them cut off contact...they doubled down (and in the case of the Trump campaign, later concealed and lied about it to the FBI)."