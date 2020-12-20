NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

In the first year of his administration, Trump made his priorities clear with a series of memos and executive orders repealing protections for land and wildlife. His "America First" energy plan expedited controversial projects like the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, which faced monumental, sustained opposition by Native nations and their allies. He reduced the newly established Bears Ears National Monument by 85%, a monument whose creation had been Indigenous-led and centered. "Trump took the position against Native people first thing in office," said Matt Campbell, staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund and enrolled member of the Native Village of Gambell. "So, I think that set the tone early on for the relationship."





Trump's policy directives also reduced environmental protections. Federal laws like the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act enable tribes to give input on large-scale projects on their ancestral lands. Under Trump, these were weakened. "The total onslaught of federal rule rollbacks under environmental laws was like nothing we've ever seen. It was dizzying," said Gussie Lord (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin), managing attorney of tribal partnerships at Earthjustice. "It resulted in not only a weakening of substantive environmental protection, but was also a real attack on public participation and access to information."





And then, the pandemic: As Senate aides told the Huffington Post, tribal nations were not initially included in the first COVID-19 relief package. Even when $10 billion was allocated to tribal nations, distribution was held up for months, withholding critical aid for personal protective equipment, financial aid and testing. "This administration's record is one of repeated failures for Native communities," said Sen. Tom Udall, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, in a statement. "The truth is the White House is actively undermining Tribal sovereignty across the country and mishandling a once-in-a-century pandemic that is disproportionately hurting Native communities." [...]





Many of the decisions over the last four years will have a lasting impact on Indian Country no matter how quickly the new Biden/Harris administration works to reverse them:





The border wall: What started as a campaign-rally promise has resulted in 423 miles of steel walls cutting through the borderlands landscape. The vast majority of those miles already had some kind of barrier, but those newly-added came at a high cost. In Guadalupe Canyon, Arizona, a five-mile stretch that required blasting through rock cost $41 million per mile. Tribal nations like the Tohono O'odham have been clear about their opposition to the construction, which has damaged important natural and cultural sites with no consultation process. "The Trump administration's reckless disregard for our religious and constitutional rights is embodied in the dynamite and bulldozers now rumbling through our original homelands," wrote Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr. in High Country News.



