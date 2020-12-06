LIKE THE ZAPRUDER FILM MINUS TED CRUZ'S DAD:

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray spent the day with Georgia election officials, going through the video frame-by-frame to show everyone what really happened.





Gray looked not at just the short clip the Trump campaign shared, but the critical hours before and after that clip as well.





State election investigators have already spent hours analyzing the video showing what Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said was suitcases being pulled from under a table.





They were, in fact, official, sealed ballot containers.



