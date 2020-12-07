KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

(MEMO, December 7, 2020)

Deputy Supreme Guide of Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, said on Saturday he does not rule out change in Egypt and the region when US President-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House, Anadolu reported.





Speaking to Al Jazeera Mubasher, Munir said that economic woes and COVID-19 "could push for a change", but this needs "calm and rearrangement", adding that the human rights issue in Egypt could be a third factor for the potential change.





He does not expect Biden to put "immediate" pressure on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to release prisoners because the president-elect "needs time to get ready" for such a move, Munir explained, pointing to meetings held with American officials.



