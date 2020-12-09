JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:





Donald Trump used the idea of "the wall" to propel his run to the White House in 2016, but two whistleblowers allege the border wall's construction has gotten an assist from unauthorized workers smuggled into the U.S. and hired by contractors to preform construction and security jobs. That's according to a federal complaint, filed in February and unsealed last week, brought by two workers employed by a contractor to provide security at wall construction sites along the border. The workers also accused the company they were employed by, Sullivan Land Services Co, and a subcontractor, Ultimate Concrete of El Paso, of a myriad of misdeeds, including hiring unauthorized workers and overcharging the U.S. government.



