December 9, 2020
JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:
Whistleblowers Say Armed Mexicans Were Smuggled Into U.S. to Provide Security for Border Wall Construction (ELLIOT HANNON, DEC 09, 2020, Slate)
Donald Trump used the idea of "the wall" to propel his run to the White House in 2016, but two whistleblowers allege the border wall's construction has gotten an assist from unauthorized workers smuggled into the U.S. and hired by contractors to preform construction and security jobs. That's according to a federal complaint, filed in February and unsealed last week, brought by two workers employed by a contractor to provide security at wall construction sites along the border. The workers also accused the company they were employed by, Sullivan Land Services Co, and a subcontractor, Ultimate Concrete of El Paso, of a myriad of misdeeds, including hiring unauthorized workers and overcharging the U.S. government.The most jaw-dropping charge in the whistleblower complaint, however, is that Ultimate Concrete not only smuggled armed Mexican security personnel over the border to provide protection, but the company "went so far as to build a dirt road to expedite illegal border crossings to sites in San Diego, using construction vehicles to block security cameras," the New York Times reported. "An unnamed supervisor at the Army Corps of Engineers approved the operation."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 9, 2020 12:00 AM