December 4, 2020
JOBS WHITE PEOPLE CAN'T DO:
Trump Administration Claims Facebook Improperly Reserved Jobs for H-1B Workers (Michelle Hackman, Sadie Gurman and Deepa Seetharaman, Dec. 3, 2020, WSJ)
The Trump administration has sued Facebook Inc., FB -1.97% accusing the social-media company of illegally reserving high-paying jobs for immigrant workers it was sponsoring for permanent residence, rather than searching adequately for available U.S. workers who could fill the positions.The lawsuit reflects a continuing Trump administration push to crack down on alleged displacement of American workers.In a 17-page complaint filed Thursday, the Justice Department's civil-rights division said Facebook inadequately advertised at least 2,600 positions between 2018 and 2019 that were filled by foreign professionals on H-1B visas when the company was looking to sponsor them for permanent residency permits, known as green cards.Read the Justice Department's lawsuit against Facebook.Companies sponsoring workers for employment-based green cards are required to show as part of the application process that they couldn't find any qualified American workers to fill the job.
Isn't it the Right that's always telling us our education system is disastrous? Why would you hire its products?
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 4, 2020 7:21 AM