JOBS WHITE PEOPLE CAN'T DO:

The Trump administration has sued Facebook Inc., FB -1.97% accusing the social-media company of illegally reserving high-paying jobs for immigrant workers it was sponsoring for permanent residence, rather than searching adequately for available U.S. workers who could fill the positions.





The lawsuit reflects a continuing Trump administration push to crack down on alleged displacement of American workers.





In a 17-page complaint filed Thursday, the Justice Department's civil-rights division said Facebook inadequately advertised at least 2,600 positions between 2018 and 2019 that were filled by foreign professionals on H-1B visas when the company was looking to sponsor them for permanent residency permits, known as green cards.





Read the Justice Department's lawsuit against Facebook.





Companies sponsoring workers for employment-based green cards are required to show as part of the application process that they couldn't find any qualified American workers to fill the job.