December 23, 2020
A RACE OR A RELIGION?:
'Jewish nation-state law' challenged in Israeli Supreme Court (New Arab, 23 December, 2020)
For the first time in Israel's legal history, the Supreme Court is dealing with a case that challenges the country's controversial 'Jewish nation' law.Tags:Jewish nation law, Israel, Palestine, Palestinian,The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, marking the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities. [...]The nation-state law was approved by the Knesset in July 2018. It defines Israel as the "nation-state of the Jewish people" and adds that "fulfilling the right to national self-determination in the state of Israel is unique to the Jewish people."It also downgraded Arabic from an official state language to one with "special status."
On the other hand, it's opposing Muslim self-determination that made Bibi acceptable to Donald and the dictators.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 23, 2020