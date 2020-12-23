A RACE OR A RELIGION?:

For the first time in Israel's legal history, the Supreme Court is dealing with a case that challenges the country's controversial 'Jewish nation' law.Tags:Jewish nation law, Israel, Palestine, Palestinian,





The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, marking the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities. [...]





The nation-state law was approved by the Knesset in July 2018. It defines Israel as the "nation-state of the Jewish people" and adds that "fulfilling the right to national self-determination in the state of Israel is unique to the Jewish people."



