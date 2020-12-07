IT'S THE SAME RACIST CAUSE:

The South may have lost the Civil War, but it won the post-war narrative, painting its Lost Cause as just and its plantation life --built on torture, rape and cruel exploitation -- as the height of genteel living. After an all-too-brief period of Reconstruction that attempted to provide a semblance of equality to the country's citizens, Jim Crow crushed all-American freedoms for African Americans for the greater part of the last century.





In just one example, in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898, an elected, integrated city government was overturned in a planned, murderous coup, an event, as described by David Zucchino in Wilmington's Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, that was shocking for its brutality and for how long it remained distorted and justified in the retelling.





Preserving the myth is far from harmless.



