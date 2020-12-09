IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Researchers found in the Phase 1 trial that a universal flu vaccine, one designed to protect against all strains of the flu, sparked a strong immune response while producing no more side effects than the current seasonal flu vaccines, according to a report published Monday in Nature Medicine.





"This was the first time that a Phase 1 study in humans looked at a rationally designed vaccine that has the potential to protect against all kinds of seasonal flu, as well as a potential flu pandemic," said study co-author Florian Krammer, a vaccine specialist and a professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York. "It shows that it's possible to think about how to design a vaccine to get the immune system to do what you want and how to rationally design vaccines to get broad protection."



