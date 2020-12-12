IT'S A PURITAN NATION:

Most people today regard America's experiment with alcohol prohibition as a national embarrassment, rightly repealed in 1933. So it will be with the closures and lockdowns of 2020, someday.





In 1920, however, to be for the repeal of the prohibition that was passed took courage. You were arguing against prevailing opinion backed by celebratory scientists and exalted social thinkers. What you were saying flew in the face of "expert consensus."





There is an obvious analogy to Lockdowns 2020.