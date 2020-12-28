HE BELIEVES IN RED-LINING BECAUSE HE'S ALWAYS DONE IT TO BLACKS:

"The president really didn't get anything here outside of a bunch of cable chyrons and frantic tweets," Lemire said. "There's no real suggestion that the two houses of Congress here going to make any changes to the bill, despite what the president has sent back in his red-line letter last night."





Politico's Anna Palmer agreed, and said Trump's gambit made little sense.





"Trump got taken to the cleaners, based on a crisis of his own making," Palmer said. "I think it's a real fitting coda for the Trump presidency where you have basically a leader who didn't know Washington, that was going to come in and change the way it worked, and clearly that hasn't happened."