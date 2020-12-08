December 8, 2020
HAPPY SAFE HARBOR DAY:
What is the safe harbor deadline? It essentially locks in President-elect Biden's victory (MICHAEL GROTHAUS, 12/08/20, Fast Company)
Happy safe harbor day, everyone! What's that? Never heard of it? Most people haven't, although it occurs in every election year and is an important milestone in the process of electing a president. So just what is safe harbor day, also known as the safe harbor deadline?As NBC News explains, it's the date set in law by the 1887 Electoral Count Act that declares that Congress must count the electoral votes of states that have chosen their electors. It's also the day states need to resolve any legal disputes regarding those electors. The safe harbor deadline isn't on a particular date, rather, the law says it falls on six days before the states' electors meet to vote in their state capitals. This year, states' electors meet to vote on December 14, which means the safe harbor deadline is today, Tuesday, December 8.
Best SHD since 2000.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 8, 2020 12:00 AM