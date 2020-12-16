December 16, 2020
FUNNY HOW THAT ALWAYS HAPPENS:
The price of electric car batteries has dropped 89% in 10 years (ADELE PETERS, 12/16/20, Fast Company)
A decade ago, a lithium-ion battery pack used in an electric car cost around $1,110 per kilowatt-hour. By this year, according to a new survey, the cost had fallen 89%, to $137 per kilowatt-hour. And by 2023, the cost is likely to fall far enough that car companies can make and sell mass-market electric vehicles (EVs) at the same cost as cars running on fossil fuels.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 16, 2020 12:00 AM