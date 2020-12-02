December 2, 2020
EXCEPT THAT THE LITIGANTS AREN'T CONSERVATIVE...:
Conservative Judges vs. Iffy Right-Wing Legal Claims (ROBERT VERBRUGGEN, December 1, 2020, National Review)
The goal can't possibly be for these efforts to win in court, no matter how many Federalist Society-approved judges Trump has installed. After all, the defining feature of a conservative judge is adherence to the text and meaning of the law. It's liberal judges who pretend that laws mean whatever benefits their side of the political aisle.Instead, the goal must be to buff up the legitimacy of the Court through a series of high-profile cases in which Republican-appointed justices "defect" and rule against conservative litigants. Then the justices will have the political capital to overturn Roe!
...they're Trumpist.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 2, 2020 12:00 AM