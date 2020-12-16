December 16, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Donald Trump Turns Fire on Mitch McConnell for Accepting Joe Biden Win (JACOB JARVIS, 12/16/20, Newsweek)
In a message to McConnell, shared on Twitter, Trump referenced his popular vote tally and said: "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!" [...]McConnell's comments came despite Trump's continued insistence that foul play facilitated Biden's win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the election outcome.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 16, 2020 12:00 AM