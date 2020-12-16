DONALD WHO?:

In a message to McConnell, shared on Twitter, Trump referenced his popular vote tally and said: "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!" [...]





McConnell's comments came despite Trump's continued insistence that foul play facilitated Biden's win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the election outcome.