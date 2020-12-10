DONALD AND BIBI'S AXIS OF EVIL:

Macron must also know that the over 60,000 political prisoners locked away in the squalid torture dungeons of the Scorpion Prison complex are not in any sense "terrorists", but human and civil rights activists, journalists, democrats, social media critics and people who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.





He is certainly aware of the recent high profile crimes in Sisi's Egypt, such as the arrest and imprisonment of three human rights activists from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), as well as the mass executions of up to 91 prisoners - including political prisoners - across October and November alone.





This picture, one of constant state terror, has defined Sisi's Egypt and the counterrevolutionary transition of the Egyptian state towards totalitarianism. This is what Macron wants people to believe is "fighting terrorism".





And it's here that Macron blatantly reveals the true nature of his own domestic crusade against "Islamism" or what he calls ideologies that fuel "Islamic separatism" - and in turn radicalisation and terrorism - in France.





The French president isn't actually concerned with Salafi-jihadism and the real factors that fuel it; in fact, his passionate support for a totalitarian monster like Sisi runs entirely contrary to this idea.





It's not just the fact that a tyrant like Sisi has obliterated Islamic democrats who were entirely antithetical to jihadist forces like Islamic State group, but his rule has seen an expansion and consolidation of these forces. In fact, in the Sinai, Sisi's blitzkrieg methods have allowed IS to gain a foothold in the region, with parts of the peninsula now effectively controlled by the group.





Macron - in the traditions of both French colonialism in the Islamic Near East, and the racist, neo-imperialist assumptions of political realism - considers the best condition of Muslims to be one where they are ruled over by brutal "secular" regimes. They will ruthlessly police the racist walls of Fortress Europe, stopping mostly Muslim and non-white refugees and asylum seekers from getting to France.