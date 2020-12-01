DiAngelo's book does more than rehearse the familiar tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT)--racism is systemic and pervasive; race-blind standards are really white supremacist standards in disguise; lived experience confers special knowledge on victims of racism; and so on--it also uses simple and direct language to teach white people how to talk about race from a CRT perspective. Drawing on her academic work as well as her experience providing corporate diversity training, DiAngelo puts forth her theory of "white fragility"--a set of psychological defense mechanisms that white people use in order to avoid acknowledging their own racism. These defense mechanisms include "silence, defensiveness, argumentation, certitude, and other forms of pushback" in the face of racism accusations.