CREDIT WHERE DUE--THE rIGHT DID CRASH THE PLANE...:

In September 2016, Michael Anton wrote an essay for the right-wing Claremont Institute, "The Flight 93 Election," making the case for Donald Trump's election as a necessary gamble to stave off the destruction of conservatism. Anton then did a stint in Trump's State Department, and last night was rewarded by the president with a posting to the National Board for Education Sciences. It was a fitting coda for Trump to single out the figure who most perfectly captured the spirit that right-wing intellectuals brought to the era.





Anton's case was notable, first, for its novelty. Before Trump won, "Never Trumpers" constituted the dominant strain of right-wing intellectual sentiment. Here was a prestigious organ of the intellectual right making a positive case for a nominee that the movement had dismissed as a clown and a surefire loser. Anton memorably seized the imagination of his audience by likening the choice to that faced by the passengers of Flight 93, who wrested control of the plane from Al Qaeda hijackers on 9/11.