December 2, 2020
COMING A CROPPER:
The Staple Singers: Come Go with Me: The Stax Collection (John Paul, 12/02/20, Spectrum)
Soul Folk in Action, the group's 1968 Steve Cropper-produced Stax debut feels very much like the tentative first steps into the world of secular music of an otherwise well-oiled gospel machine. There are still elements of their gospel sound in terms of the call-and-response vocals, rich harmonies and Pops Staples' inimitable guitar work, but they haven't entirely settled into what would become their defining, soul-heavy sound on tracks like "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There." Opening track "We've Got to Get Ourselves Together" is a knockout, but the momentum gained out of the gate is largely lost on the lackluster read of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay." Of course, such criticism is entirely relative when it comes to the Staple Singers' output given the strength of Mavis' voice and the family's seamless vocal blend. But these early Stax albums possess a sort of rough charm that only hints at where they were headed over the course of their next several albums.We'll Get Over ventures still further into the southern soul territory that would, within the next several years, become their forte. With Cropper again at the helm, the album bears all the hallmarks of the Stax sound of the era (We'll Get Over having been released in 1970), complete with horns, soaring string arrangements and a stronger social message throughout. "Give a Damn" is perhaps the most explicit of these message songs, though their read of Sly & the Family Stone's "Everyday People" is equally resonant, made all the more so by the group's stellar harmonizing. The rather unfortunately-titled The Staple Swingers would continue the push towards a more socially-conscious sound, evident from the opening bars of the truly righteous lead track, "This is a Perfect World." The Staple Swingers (1971) not only found the group settling into their new secular mode, but also saw the introduction of sister Yvonne who replaced Pervis, the latter having enlisted in the service.Anyone who's familiar with the Staple Singers at all, however, will likely owe their familiarity to the group's 1972 album, Be Altitude: Respect Yourself. Here is where the Staple Singers' sound came into its own on the aforementioned singles and the wickedly funky opening track "This World." Having moved on to Muscle Shoals for both this and The Staple Swingers, the group found truly kindred spirits in the Swampers, making for a match made in soul music heaven. Here is where the Staples family truly hit their stride, perfectly meshing their gospel roots with their more secular, commercially-minded aims (Pops' "Who Do You Think You Are (Jesus Christ Superstar)" being a prime example).
