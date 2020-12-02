COMING A CROPPER:

Soul Folk in Action, the group's 1968 Steve Cropper-produced Stax debut feels very much like the tentative first steps into the world of secular music of an otherwise well-oiled gospel machine. There are still elements of their gospel sound in terms of the call-and-response vocals, rich harmonies and Pops Staples' inimitable guitar work, but they haven't entirely settled into what would become their defining, soul-heavy sound on tracks like "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There." Opening track "We've Got to Get Ourselves Together" is a knockout, but the momentum gained out of the gate is largely lost on the lackluster read of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay." Of course, such criticism is entirely relative when it comes to the Staple Singers' output given the strength of Mavis' voice and the family's seamless vocal blend. But these early Stax albums possess a sort of rough charm that only hints at where they were headed over the course of their next several albums.





We'll Get Over ventures still further into the southern soul territory that would, within the next several years, become their forte. With Cropper again at the helm, the album bears all the hallmarks of the Stax sound of the era (We'll Get Over having been released in 1970), complete with horns, soaring string arrangements and a stronger social message throughout. "Give a Damn" is perhaps the most explicit of these message songs, though their read of Sly & the Family Stone's "Everyday People" is equally resonant, made all the more so by the group's stellar harmonizing. The rather unfortunately-titled The Staple Swingers would continue the push towards a more socially-conscious sound, evident from the opening bars of the truly righteous lead track, "This is a Perfect World." The Staple Swingers (1971) not only found the group settling into their new secular mode, but also saw the introduction of sister Yvonne who replaced Pervis, the latter having enlisted in the service.



