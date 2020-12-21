December 21, 2020
CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:
Urban Reshuffle?: Remote work is accelerating a talent migration to cities with lower living costs and better quality of life. (Michael Hendrix, December 18, 2020, City Journal)
Right now, 41.8 percent of the American workforce remains fully remote, and more than one in four workers are likely to remain remote through 2021. With America working online, talent can move without sacrificing careers, and firms can lower costs while maintaining output. Cities that had previously taken growth for granted now find themselves competing fiercely with one another.
