CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:

"UBI leads to a seismic rebalancing of the forces and structures within society, and how they apply geographically. Big cities have been the chief drivers of job growth for generations," Van-Petersen said. "But in the new era of UBI, tech-driven job redundancies, and frequent work-from-home [periods] made more normal by COVID-19, city office real estate is suddenly faced with 100% or worse overcapacity. Commercial office property values are crushed, together with the commercial real estate containing restaurants and shops aimed at servicing commuting worker drones."





In other words, there's a potential overhaul of society, as attitudes toward work/life balance shift and some younger generations embrace the suburbs and the communities where they grew up.





"Meanwhile, the professionals and the marginal workers in big cities also begin to leave, as job opportunities dry up and the quality of life in small, over-priced apartments in higher crime neighborhoods loses its appeal," Van-Petersen wrote.