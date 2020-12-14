CHRISTIAN OR TRUMPIST?:

Over the weekend, thousands of aggrieved individuals took to Washington D.C. for a "Stop the Steal" rally, accusing president-elect Joe Biden, vice-president elect Kamala Harris, their allies, the FBI, governors from both political parties, the Supreme Court and state electors across the country of working together to steal the election from President Donald Trump. It's a nonsense allegation with zero basis in reality, which makes it all the more unsettling just how religious the rally became, thrusting Christian Nationalism into an ugly spotlight. In the middle of all this, author and preacher Beth Moore took to Twitter for the rare social media thread that seemed to actually matter, and flipped the narrative.





"I do not believe these are days for mincing words," Moore tweeted. "I'm 63 1/2 years old and I have never seen anything in these United States of America I found more astonishingly seductive and dangerous to the saints of God than Trumpism. This Christian nationalism is not of God. Move back from it."





Moore went onto caution her fellow leaders in ministry against "remaining passive in this day of seduction to save our own skin" and warn Christians against turning "from Trumpism to Bidenism."





"We do not worship flesh and blood," she said. "We do not place our faith in mortals. We are the church of the living God. We can't sanctify idolatry by labeling a leader our Cyrus. We need no Cyrus. We have a king. His name is Jesus."