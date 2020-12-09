December 9, 2020
AND ONLY GETTING STARTED:
The price of solar electricity has dropped 89% in 10 years (KRISTIN TOUSSAINT, 12/09/20, Fast Company)
To curb our climate crisis, we need to end our dependence on fossil fuels and power the world with renewables. That may have seemed far-fetched a decade ago given the cost of installing wind and solar at the time, but the price of renewables has been falling fast. In 10 years, the price of solar electricity dropped 89%, and the price of onshore wind dropped 70%.Clean energy has already passed its economic tipping point. A 2019 report from the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute found that it was cheaper to build and use a combination of renewables like wind and solar than to build new natural gas plants. A 2020 report from Carbon Tracker found that in every single one of the world's energy markets, it's cheaper to invest in renewables than in coal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 9, 2020 12:00 AM