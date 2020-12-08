December 8, 2020
AND JUST GETTING STARTED:
Study: N.H. Saved $83 Million With Small Solar In Recent Years (ANNIE ROPEIK, 12/07/20, NHPR)
A new report finds that small-scale solar power saved New Hampshire residents and utilities at least $83 million over the past several years, out of $1.1 billion in savings across New England.The study, commissioned by local advocacy groups from the research firm Synapse Energy Economics, looked at newly available data on the region's hourly solar production from 2014 to 2019.It found that solar arrays of less than 5 megawatts helped lower energy demand, energy prices and public health costs, by supplanting fossil fuels.
