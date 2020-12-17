December 17, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Floating 'mini-nukes' could power countries by 2025, says startup (Jillian Ambrose, 17 Dec 2020, The Guardian)
Floating barges fitted with advanced nuclear reactors could begin powering developing nations by the mid-2020s, according to a Danish startup company.Seaborg Technologies believes it can make cheap nuclear electricity a viable alternative to fossil fuels across the developing world as soon as 2025.Its seaborne "mini-nukes" have been designed for countries that lack the energy grid infrastructure to develop utility-scale renewable energy projects, many of which go on to use gas, diesel and coal plants instead.
