...AND CHEAPER...:

December 17, 2020

Floating 'mini-nukes' could power countries by 2025, says startup (Jillian Ambrose, 17 Dec 2020, The Guardian)

Floating barges fitted with advanced nuclear reactors could begin powering developing nations by the mid-2020s, according to a Danish startup company.

Seaborg Technologies believes it can make cheap nuclear electricity a viable alternative to fossil fuels across the developing world as soon as 2025.

Its seaborne "mini-nukes" have been designed for countries that lack the energy grid infrastructure to develop utility-scale renewable energy projects, many of which go on to use gas, diesel and coal plants instead.

