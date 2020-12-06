...AND CHEAPER...:

The first operators of miniature nuclear reactors described their job as "tickling the tail of a sleeping dragon" because of the danger involved with unlocking the energy in atoms.





Those units built more than a half century ago in the U.S. and Europe generated bursts of heat within fractions of a second so that scientists could gauge nuclear reactions, sometimes with deadly consequences. Bearing names like Godiva, Viper and Super Kukla, the reactors never fed electricity grids. Instead, they produced research useful to nuclear weapons programs and eventually utilities. Modern reactors are gigantic by comparison, able to power more than 1.5 million homes each.



