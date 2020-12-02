...AND CHEAPER...:

Curtin University's new database of electron-molecule reactions was developed by a team of researchers, led by PhD candidate and Forrest Scholar Liam Scarlett from the Theoretical Physics Group in Curtin's School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences.





The new research, published in the journal Atomic Data and Nuclear Data Tables, modelled electron-molecule collisions which will allow researchers to accurately model plasmas containing molecular hydrogen.





According to Scarlett, his calculations and the resulting collision database will play a crucial role in the development of fusion technology. "Our electron-molecule collision modelling is an exciting step in the global push to develop fusion power - a new, clean electricity source," said Scarlett.





"Fusion is the nuclear reaction which occurs when atoms collide and fuse together, releasing huge amounts of energy. This process is what powers the Sun, and recreating it on Earth requires detailed knowledge of the different types of collisions which take place in the fusion plasma - that's where my research comes in.





"We developed mathematical models and computer codes and utilised the Perth-based Pawsey Supercomputing Centre to calculate the probabilities of different reactions taking place during collisions with molecules. The molecules we looked at here are those which are formed from atoms of hydrogen and its isotopes, as they play an important role in fusion reactors.





"Until now the available data was incomplete, however our molecular collision modelling has produced an accurate and comprehensive database of more than 60,000 electron-molecule reaction probabilities which, for the first time, has allowed a team in Germany to create an accurate model for molecular hydrogen in the ITER plasma.



