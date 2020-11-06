YOU'RE FIRED:

On Thursday night, staring down the abyss of defeat, President Trump marched into the White House briefing room and did what he has always done when backed into a corner. He unfurled lies. He claimed everything is "rigged" against him. He inflated his accomplishments to vertiginous heights.





All while the votes against him in decisive battleground states ticked higher and higher, a silent metronome in the background relentlessly counting toward his political demise.





While Trump's bluster might have been enthralling in the past--or at least hard to look away from, like a car accident--this time, the television lights made his typical bronze glow look like mortuary makeup. He was a political dead man walking. Everyone knew it. Even him. His tone was grave, which only made his lies all the more loathsome.