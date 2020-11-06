November 6, 2020
YOU'RE FIRED:
Trump, the Pathetic Loser: On the edge of defeat, the president clings to his lies. (AMANDA CARPENTER NOVEMBER 5, 2020, The Bulwark)
On Thursday night, staring down the abyss of defeat, President Trump marched into the White House briefing room and did what he has always done when backed into a corner. He unfurled lies. He claimed everything is "rigged" against him. He inflated his accomplishments to vertiginous heights.All while the votes against him in decisive battleground states ticked higher and higher, a silent metronome in the background relentlessly counting toward his political demise.While Trump's bluster might have been enthralling in the past--or at least hard to look away from, like a car accident--this time, the television lights made his typical bronze glow look like mortuary makeup. He was a political dead man walking. Everyone knew it. Even him. His tone was grave, which only made his lies all the more loathsome.
The amount of ticket-splitting required to achieve these results makes this election simply a repudiation of Donald and of Trumpism.
