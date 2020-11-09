YOUR NEXT TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:

As electric passenger cars (EVs) become an increasingly common sight on our roads, there's one classification of vehicle that is still firmly attached to fossil fuels: trucks. I don't mean SUV-type trucks, I mean the real deal: semi-articulated trucks, haulage trucks, 18-wheelers, and so on.





However, that looks like it will start to change for real over the next few years, as companies start to produce electrically powered large-scale commercial vehicles.





Last week, Swedish automaker Volvo Trucks announced that it will start taking orders in Europe for its range of electric heavy-duty work vehicles next year, Business Insider reports. The company says the vehicles will go into production in 2022.



