November 14, 2020
YOUR NEXT POPEMOBILE WILL BE A VOLT:
Vatican to make switch to electric cars (J-P Mauro , 11/14/20, Aleteia)
Vatican officials say they are planning to gradually replace their fleet of service vehicles with low-emission electric models. The move would be the latest in a series of initiatives meant to reduce the Vatican's impact on the environment, following the guidelines set by Pope Francis' encyclical on environmental conservation, "Laudato Si'."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2020 12:00 AM