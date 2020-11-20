YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

China is leading a switch to electric vehicles (EV) in emerging markets which will save governments $250 billion a year in oil imports and cut expected growth in global oil demand by 70%, finds a new report from the financial think tank Carbon Tracker published on Friday.





It's thought to be the first study to reveal that transport in emerging markets accounts for more than 80% of all expected growth in oil demand up to 2030, based on an analysis of the International Energy Agency's business as usual scenario. Half of the growth is forecast to come from China and India.



