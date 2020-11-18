YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Meanwhile, GM's latest move shows how incumbent automakers are increasingly concluding they need to go big into electric vehicles to position themselves for the future, even though sales of internal-combustion models still dominate the market.

Where it stands: The Arrival deal includes around $400 million in additional funding from investors including Fidelity, Wellington Management, a BNP Paribas energy funds, and BlackRock-managed funds.





This builds on prior funding of $118 million from BlackRock as well as Hyundai and Kia investments.





Arrival says it has $1.2 billion worth of signed contracts with customers, including a UPS order for 10,000 vans, and its first products are slated to go into production in the fourth quarter of 2021.



