November 18, 2020

YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

UK to ban gasoline car sales by 2030 as part of green plan (The Associated Press, November 17, 2020)

Britain will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the prime minister said Tuesday.

Boris Johnson made the pledge as part of plans for a "green industrial revolution" that he claims could create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology.

The GND is too conservative.

Posted by at November 18, 2020 12:00 AM

  

« WELCOME BACK, ALLIES: | Main | SHAMING RACISM: »