November 18, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
UK to ban gasoline car sales by 2030 as part of green plan (The Associated Press, November 17, 2020)
Britain will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the prime minister said Tuesday.Boris Johnson made the pledge as part of plans for a "green industrial revolution" that he claims could create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology.
The GND is too conservative.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 18, 2020 12:00 AM