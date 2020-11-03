November 3, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Tesla Model 3 leads Europe EV sales as electric and hybrid cars overtake diesel (Bridie Schmidt, 4 November 2020, The Driven
Tesla, Volkswagen and Renault led a landmark moment in the auto industry in Europe in September, when more electrified vehicles were sold than diesel-fuelled cars.More than 300,000 auto sales in September were electrified, accounting for 25% of sales for the first time ever as diesel sales fell to 24.8%, down from half of all sales in 2010.
