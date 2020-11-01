YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





Last month the world hit a new milestone as the number of public electric vehicle charging stations reached the one million mark. While that number has grown exponentially recently and promises to continue, it's also worth noting that there are approximately one-and-half billion cars in the world and only a small percentage of them need to plug in.





Even with the impact of COVID-19, industry analysts are predicting 2020 worldwide sales of plug-in vehicles at 2.9 million, resulting a total population of 10.5 million. While there are arguments that a 1:1 ratio of public plugs to vehicles is not necessary, the EV industry's growth mode augurs that more stations are better. They address range anxiety, still the number one concern of potential EV buyers. Having readily available public charging to supplement home and work charging is a way to reassure new electric car owners that, as they've experienced for decades with their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, refueling will be fast and easy out on the road.