YEAH, BUT HER EMAILS!:

In the end, "the biggest political scandal in the history of our country" and "the second biggest political scandal in our history" turned out to be neither.





President Donald Trump's eleventh-hour efforts to impart a stain of criminality onto President-elect Joe Biden through a series of vague, circuitous and often false allegations, did little but inflame his committed supporters. And the months-long investigations by his Republican allies in the Senate failed to gain traction outside of the Trumpworld echo chamber as Trump hurtled toward an Election Day defeat. Now, Trump is facing his own mounting scandals that are likely to dog him post-presidency.





The Logan Act. Burisma. Tony Bobulinski. John Brennan. Unmasking. The Durham probe. "The laptop from hell." They were all on Trump's last-ditch Bingo card, flummoxing voters who hadn't followed every twist in the tangled narratives. And as Election Day approached, even Trump's Capitol Hill allies who were supporting ongoing congressional investigations into those issues began to back away, warning that the issues weren't connecting with the electorate.