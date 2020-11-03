WHY REPUBLICANS ARE VOTING JOE PROUDLY:

When my son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016, Biden didn't have to call. But he did, three times, because he is everything he says he is. (Ryan D'Agostino, Nov 2, 2020, Esquire)

A couple of months later, I got another call: The vice president was going to be in New York, and wanted to know whether it would be convenient for my wife and me to see him. Our son had been transferred to Memorial Sloan-Kettering for treatment, and one or both of us was with him day and night. But the nurses said they would look after him for an hour while we went across town to see Joe Biden.





We found ourselves in a small room off a ballroom at a hotel where he had just given a speech. There was no one in there, really--a couple of Secret Service agents, his scheduling person, a few others. He saw us, strode over, and the first thing he did was just hug us. Both of us at once, his long arms around us, tight, three people standing there as one for a good minute.





Our arms loosened, we stood back. His suit jacket was a little rumpled.





We waited for him to talk first. His eyes were wet, and he said, "How's your boy?" Joe Biden was crying for us, because he knew how it was when the pain feels like it will never end.



