November 28, 2020
WHY BIBI AND THE SA'UDS ARE PANICKING:
Are you on the list? Biden's democracy summit spurs anxieties -- and skepticism (NAHAL TOOSI, 11/28/2020, Politico)
President-elect Joe Biden has promised to host a gathering of the world's democracies next year, hoping to show that a post-Donald Trump America will be committed to democracy abroad and at home.Biden's pledge, though, has left many foreign officials pondering a thorny question: Will their country be invited? [...]An Arab diplomat questioned whether it's a good idea to set the bar for admission too high, especially when the world faces so many transnational challenges."Honestly, it depends on the agenda," the diplomat said. "If Covid-19, technology or climate change is on the agenda, how effective will it be if it's a small tent?"Perhaps the most critical signal the gathering will send is that, under Biden, the U.S. won't shy away from defending democratic norms under attack from rivals like communist-led China and Vladimir Putin's Russia, some foreign policy analysts argued. That will be a welcome change from Trump, who openly curried favor with strongmen, they added."The subtext is that there's been competition from the illiberal forces out there in a different direction, and it behooves the United States to get into the contest," said Derek Mitchell, president of the National Democratic Institute, which promotes democratic institutions abroad.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 28, 2020 9:37 AM
« ECONOMIES EXIST TO GENERATE WEALTH: | Main | THERE'S A REASON THE SA'UDS LOVE DONALD AND BIBI (AND VICE VERSA): »