WHAT A REPUBLICAN SOUNDS LIKE:

Rick Ganley: Well, I want to ask you about your first term as governor. You had the GOP controlling the legislature, your second term, Democrats holding majorities. Now, in both cases, it wasn't always smooth sailing. I mean, you are known for a record number of vetoes. What have you learned about working with lawmakers and how have those relationships evolved over time?





Chris Sununu: You know, as many vetoes as we had, and yes there are obviously bumpy times in every State House. But you always find a way to work through it. For the most part, you really do. There's a lot of things I vetoed that I think we could come back to. For example, the dental bill. We want to include dental for Medicaid, for folks that have Medicaid. The price is just way, way too high. I think there's a good middle ground, but let's get back to that. And so there's a lot of those bipartisan initiatives that I think we can.



