WFB WEPT:

Against 'Unity' ( DAVID HARSANYI, November 11, 2020, National Review)





Unity is found in comity with your neighbors, in your churches and schools, in your everyday interactions with your community. Politics is not a place for unity. It is a place for airing grievances. And we've got plenty.





From adopting the Left's identitarianism, to its industrial policy, to its protectionism, to its grievance politics, it's been delicious watching the Right become everything conservatives have always opposed. It's clarifying.











Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2020 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd