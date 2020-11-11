WE'RE GONNA NEED MORE POPCORN:

In the surest sign that House Democrats plan a wave of investigations into the Trump administration, leading committee chairs have sent a letter to more than 50 agencies warning that all documents and texts, even on private phones, be preserved.





"This preservation request should be construed as an instruction to preserve all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that is or may be potentially responsive to a congressional inquiry, request, investigation, or subpoena that was initiated, continued, or otherwise undertaken during the 116th Congress," said the 173-page package sent out today.





For good measure, it included a jail threat. "Any employee who conceals, destroys, or attempts to conceal or destroy a federal record may be subject to fine and imprisonment for up to three years," said the letter to 53 agencies.





It is already the law that documents be preserved. White Houses store their documents, texts, and photos, typically in a presidential library.





But the memo is a signal that there are potentially many more investigations coming targeting the Trump administration by House Democrats, and possibly a reinvestigation of past inquires.