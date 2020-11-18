November 18, 2020
WELCOME BACK, ALLIES:
FM Zarif says Iran would re-commit to nuclear deal if US returns (New Arab, 18 November, 2020)
FM Zarif said he would welcome the US' return to the nuclear deal.Tags:Iran, Zarif, nuclear deal, Trump, BidenIran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran would welcome the US' return to a nuclear deal if president-elect Joe Biden pursues such a move."We are ready to discuss how the United States can re-enter the accord," Zarif said, according to Reuters."The situation will improve in the next few months. Biden can lift all sanctions with three executive orders."
They understand us better than we them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 18, 2020 12:00 AM