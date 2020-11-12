November 12, 2020
WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:
Greece is slashing income taxes to lure remote workers from abroad (Silvia Amaro, 11/12/20, CNBC)
Greece has introduced new tax incentives in an effort to attract those working from home as it looks to rebuild its battered economy.Anyone moving to Greece in 2021 will not have to pay income tax on half of their salary for the next seven years, whether salaried or self-employed.
Why would you punish income at all?
